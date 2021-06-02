Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Hits $400,790.96

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $400,790.96 and $45,903.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.38 or 0.01024658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.18 or 0.09523366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

