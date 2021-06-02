Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 22,910 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. 3,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

