Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 687,900 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III makes up 0.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

DCRCU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.