Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 5,026,530 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,026,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,473,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 8.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 1.16% of Brookfield Property Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,768,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,166 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

