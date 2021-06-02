Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $1.37 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 102,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,411. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

