Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $992,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $2,083,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000.

Shares of SLAMU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,090. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

