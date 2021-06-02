Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000.

SPKBU traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,555. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

