Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 175,634 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,634 shares during the period. CoreLogic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.27% of CoreLogic worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter worth about $12,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the first quarter worth about $2,615,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.