Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 1,834 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Popular makes up approximately 3.1% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.54% of Popular worth $32,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Popular by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Popular by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. 3,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

