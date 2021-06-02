Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $108.88 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 10.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,465,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

