Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $15 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,139 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,000. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xilinx by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

