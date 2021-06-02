BOX Token Price Tops $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $164.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017505 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00193487 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001261 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

