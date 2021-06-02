Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $111.73. 2,105,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,906. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

