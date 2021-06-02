Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.91

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 9374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
See Also: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.