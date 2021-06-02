Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.91

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 9374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.