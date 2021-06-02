Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braskem by 588.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

