Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTGY. Baader Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

