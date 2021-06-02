Brian S. Hertzman Sells 1,620 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,619. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

