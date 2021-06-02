Bridge Mutual (BMI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $311,574.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and $311,574.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01212641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.75 or 1.00043350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

