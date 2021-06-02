Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.13

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 5106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,191 shares of company stock worth $3,299,846. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

