Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTVCY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.