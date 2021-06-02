Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.