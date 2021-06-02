Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Trading Up 0.3%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 15,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 53,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

About Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

