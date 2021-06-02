Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $0.83. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,148. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,298 shares of company stock worth $1,457,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

