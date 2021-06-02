Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.77. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.13. 2,008,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.58. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.