Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

