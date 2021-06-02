Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

