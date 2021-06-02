Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.