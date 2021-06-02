Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

