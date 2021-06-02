Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

PSTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.29% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.