Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $45.82.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
