Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

