Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

