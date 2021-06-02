Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 4,676 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.
About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)
Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.
