Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Increased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 3.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.