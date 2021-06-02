Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$47.82, with a volume of 270,086 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

