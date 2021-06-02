BSC Station (BSCS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.70 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, BSC Station has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00284333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00187495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01243455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,566.07 or 1.00178449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033112 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

