BSCPAD Trading Up 12.1% This Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $43.21 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

