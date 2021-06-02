(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

