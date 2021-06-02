BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

