BTC Lite Hits One Day Volume of $59.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $92,358.97 and $59.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.01032078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.07 or 0.09561373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052630 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

