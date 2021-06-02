Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,108 ($27.54). BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.25 ($22.68).

LON:BRBY traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,182 ($28.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,342. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,054.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

