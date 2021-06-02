Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.13

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 36168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.