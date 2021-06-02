Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

