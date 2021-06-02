BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $18,885.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $18,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 221,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,248. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

