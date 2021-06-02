Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.67

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 102105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $882.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 over the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

