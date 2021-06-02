Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 118,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYRND)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

