ByteNext (BNU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.11 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00284386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.01067983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,181.72 or 1.00465064 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

