Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.30 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $123.30 million and $23.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00498363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,681,382,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,097,694 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

