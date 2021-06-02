Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.54

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 25449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock worth $234,269,739. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.