CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.90 and traded as high as C$37.84. CAE shares last traded at C$37.24, with a volume of 321,878 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.02.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

