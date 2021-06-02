CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

